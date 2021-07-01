ADVERTISEMENT

Lukman Ibrahim, the phone repairer who was abducted by gunmen in Offa, Kwara State, on Saturday night, has been released.

Close associates who sought anonymity because they are not authorised to speak, said Mr Ibrahim got back home on Tuesday night.

But one of the sources familiar with the communication between the abductors and the family stated that Mr Ibrahim was released after the family paid a two million naira ransom.

Kwara State Police Command spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, also confirmed the release but said the police were not aware of ransom payment.

Mr Ibrahim was kidnapped on Saturday while his pregnant wife, Hawawu, was killed during an attack on the couple who were heading home from Owode market, Offa.

The gunmen attacked them along Ojoku Road, a few metres to a police station.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained pictures of Mr Ibrahim’s car, a grey-coloured Toyota Camry riddled with bullets.

The car was taken to the police station on Ojoku Road, Offa, while his wife’s corpse was deposited in the morgue of the General Hospital, Offa, shortly after the incident.