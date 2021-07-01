The National Working Committe (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented certificate of return to the winner of the Anambra governorship primary, Valentine Ozigbo.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, presented the certificate at the party’s national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the primary that produced Mr Ozigbo followed all the party’s constitution and relevant laws.

Mr Secondus said that the June 26 primary was the first time ever PDP conducted peaceful primary election in Anambra since 1999, adding that the party was very strong in the South-east.

“We believe that Anambra is a very important state not only for PDP, for the entire nation. Anambra hosts the largest number of billionaires, industries and those who are making things happen in Nigeria.

“So, we want to present our certificate to the candidate that has gone through all the process and fulfilled all the conditions of our party.

“We believe you will go and campaign peacefully and return victory not only to people of Anambra, you will also return victory for our party,” he said.

Mr Ozigbo, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc dedicated the certificate to the people of Anambra.

He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party both at the national and state level as well the PDP team that conducted the primary, describing the primary as the most peaceful, transparent and credible.

Such transparency and credibility, he added, reflected positive changes brought by the party’s current leadership both at national and state levels.

“I am eternally grateful because it is only on the basics of that free and transparent process that somebody like me could emerge as the candidate of the party.

“I am here to say that my emergency throws tremendous happiness and joy on the streets of Anambra State. This is a signal on what is to come.

“When you compare this to what is happening in other parties, the difference is clear,” he said.

Mr Ozigbo expressed optimism that his candidacy, with the support of all stakeholders, would bring victory to the PDP in Anambra.

“ I am here to report to you that we are here, not just to celebrate the certificate of return but it is a call to duty because celebration time is in the future.

“Nov. 6, going to the poll, I guarantee you by the special grace of God, for the first time in 16 years, Anambra will return to PDP.

“Mindful of the circumstances, my team and I are fully aware of what this task is. We know how formidable the other opponents may be, but we are confidence of victory,” he said.

Mr Ozigbo said he did not just represent a unifier in PDP in Anambra, but also the voice of the youth.

“I am somebody who is open and enduring to the women, and with this two combinations and work done so far in traversing the length and breath of Anambra, victory indeed is sure,” he said.

(NAN)