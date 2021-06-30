ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran Yoruba actress, Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, has narrated how comedienne Princess, refused to listen to her pleas to drop the alleged rape case she filed against her colleague Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha.

Iya Rainbow made this revelation in an interview with BBC Yoruba.

The 78-year old actress said she did everything humanly possible to get Princess not to escalate the case but she did not succumb.

She said “it was her wish for the comedienne to allow the case to be settled without going to court but sadly, Princess chose not to accept her pleas.”

She said, “Before the matter was settled, I asked the princess for four days not to take the matter to court. I urged her not to let this matter get louder, but she refused. Now, see how the whole thing played out.”

She said “things have to be resolved amicably among the theatre practitioners since Baba Ijesha has been released on bail’’.

The mother-of-five who has been in the spotlight since 1965, said TAMPAN “must try every possible means to settle things amicably between the factions, whether Baba Ijesha is guilty or not.”

The Airtel brand ambassador also prayed for peace to reign among the warring parties involved so that the case will be resolved.

Allegations

On April 29, Princess revealed that Baba Ijesha molested her foster daughter for 30 minutes and mentioned that he confessed to committing the crime because he was sexually impotent.

Parts of the scenes of the alleged sexual assault released on Instagram showed how the comic actor was allegedly caught pants down, sitting on the floor, and pleading for forgiveness while being questioned by Princess and other people.

In the two-minute video, Baba Ijesha could be seen and repeatedly heard echoing, “Please forgive me, I won’t do it again.”

Controversies

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that a veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, had accused Iyabo Ojo of “proving stubborn” despite pleas from himself, Iya Rainbow, Olaiya Igwe, and other elders in the industry.

The 71-year old actor, known as Olofa Ina, said this after Baba Ijesha was granted bail by the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday.