The House of Representatives is considering a bill to establish the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) fund.

SDG, which has 17 goals to be achieved by countries that adopted it, is the successor plan to the Millennium Development Goals. The SDG will expire in 2030.

Failure to meet goals in MDGs

Nigeria was among the 189 countries that signed into the United Nations inspired programme. The eight-time MDGs expired in 2015.

According to the MDGs end report on Nigeria, the goals could not be met due to challenges in the areas of poverty, insecurity, social inequality, absence of inclusive growth and youth unemployment

The country is currently implementing the 17 goals in the SDGs (2015-2030) and already six years into the programme.

Public hearing

A public hearing was held on the bill on Tuesday by the House Committee on SDGs, chaired by Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos)

The bill, sponsored by Abdulrasak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), seeks to establish a fund and a board that will administer the fund.

The special fund will run for 15 years and could be extended by the president.

At the public hearing on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs, Adejoke Adefilure, expressed support for the bill, but opposed the establishment of a new board.

Mrs Adefilure said such a board will be counter to plans by the government to reduce agencies and departments of government.

She said: “While the Presidency supports the bill and the SDGs office is desirous of more funding to achieve its goals, we are of the view that setting up a separate management board would be burdening and compounding the bureaucracy associated with the operations of government agencies which slows down the pace of work.

“We want to assure Nigerians and the Committee that the SDGs will be met if the fund is raised and deployed to the appropriate organisational structure that already exists.”

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, while declaring the hearing opened, said the SDGs needs funding to achieve its objectives.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the SDGs has the potential to “unlock and empower human economic and social changes, also to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that 2030 Sustainable Development Goals is achieved.

“To do this, there must be economic wherewithal, there must be funding because you do not create goals in isolation, you must back it up with funding to achieve those goals, and this is what this Bill is about.

“This Bill is timely and I hope the stakeholders have carefully looked into it and identified some benefits embedded in it as it will increase productivity, waste minimization, full participation and Fair distribution of projects for Development in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the bill, Mr Agunsoye, the chairman of the committee, said the bill will “enable Nigeria to achieve the three primary goals of sustainable development in the area of social development, environmental protection and economic growth in no length of time.”

The hearing was attended by representatives of Ministries of Education, and Science and Technology.

