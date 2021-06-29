ADVERTISEMENT

The UN Women, International Organisation for Migration and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue have called for the in­clu­sion of women in the rein­te­gra­tion, rec­on­cil­i­a­tion and re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion process in the North-east.

They stressed the need for women’s participation in the states rav­aged by the Boko Haram in­sur­gency to achieve bet­ter re­sults.

The organisations made the call in Abuja at a dialogue on women’s inclusion in reintegration and reconciliation in North-eastern Nigeria.

The two-day dialogue, which ended on Tuesday, is aimed at promoting peace and rebuilding resilient communities in northern Nigeria and particularly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States. It was organised by the three international organisations.

The discussion comes amidst clamour for women inclusion as well as active roles in key sectors, leadership positions and important conversations.

The organisers noted that projects on disengagement, disassociation, reintegration and reconciliation are already underway in the North-east region despite the challenges of ongoing hostilities.

But they decried that these peace-making processes are often led and dominated by men, hence the need for a dialogue on inclusion.

The HD country and programme manager, Millicent Lewis-Ojumu, had emphasised the importance of women inclusion in conflict resolution.

“In our own ex­pe­ri­ence, we have seen that when women are in­volved as peace mak­ers, they re­ally do work as­sid­u­ously in taking the mes­sage of peace to the com­mu­ni­ties. They’re ef­fec­tive peace mak­ers,” she said.

Her comment was supported by the Coun­try Di­rec­tor of UN Women, Com­fort Lamptey, who also stressed the need for greater women participation.

The Min­is­ter of Women Af­fairs, who was represented by Jummai Idonije, the Senior Special Assistant-Technical, noted that to properly implement the UNSCR 1325, UN Member States of which Nigeria is a signatory, are required to put in place a National Action Plan (NAP) which acts as a key platform for countries to set priorities, coordinate action and track progress.

“As we continue to make progress in the advancement of the cause of women and children, I am confident that you all will continue to support our efforts in moving the country forward and projecting a positive image for the Nigerian woman and the girl-child.

“…despite the level of insecurity in the North east, the Women Peace and Security Agenda has helped in different ways to bring some calmness in the area as well as strengthened women to be involved in countering conflict extremism in most of the conflict prone states in the region,” she said.

The forum had par­tic­i­pants drawn from ministries, departments, agencies, security outfits as well as Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Plateau and Benue states.