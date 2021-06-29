ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnappers of Lukman Ibrahim, the mobile phone accessories seller whose pregnant wife was killed during his abduction on Saturday, have requested a N30 million ransom from his family.

An associate of Mr Ibrahim, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to journalists on the issue, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES the demands of the kidnappers. But he had only sketchy details of subsequent conversations between the family and the criminals.

Punch newspaper on Monday reported how the family of Mr ibrahim had raised two million naira out of the N30 million demanded.

“They have asked the family to pay N30m ransom, but we have been only able to raise N2m which they rejected. We have already lost Hawawu who was killed during the operation,” the paper quoted a family source to have said.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Kwara, Ajayi Okasanmi, denied knowledge of the ransom demand, adding that the police frown on the practice.

“From our own end, we do not encourage the payment of ransom. Maybe the family is doing that without the knowledge of the police,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Okasanmi further stated that investigation is still on and police operatives are making efforts to ensure that Mr Ibrahim is released unhurt.

Mr Ibrahim was kidnapped on Saturday while his wife, Hawawu, was killed during the attack while the couple was heading home from Owode market, Offa.

The gunmen attacked them along Ojoku Road, a few metres to a police station.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained pictures of Ibrahim’s car, a grey-coloured Toyota Camry riddled with bullets.

The car has been taken to the police station on Ojoku Road, Offa, while Mrs Ibrahim’s corpse was deposited in the morgue of the General Hospital, Offa, shortly after the incident.