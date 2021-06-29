ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of a criminal group operating in Kogi State were gunned down in the early hours of Tuesday while collecting a ransom, says Onogwu Mohammed, the chief press secretary to the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

Mr Mohammed said the group of three was ambushed by local hunters when they were collecting ransom for the release of their victims.

“Following actionable intelligence report, professional hunters in Okehi Local Government Area of the state ambushed the kidnappers who came out in Abobo area behind Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe to collect the ransom demanded before the release of their victims.”

While two of the three kidnappers were killed, one escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, the divisional police officer, Okehi Local Government Area, Ovanja Yakubu, said men of the Nigerian Police were on the trail of the third man.

Reacting to the development, Governor Bello said criminal elements are known to members of the public, stating that the state will not accommodate any criminal.

As quoted by Mr Mohammed, the governor said he was elected and sworn-in to protect the lives and property of the people and will ensure such covenant is kept for posterity.

The governor also commended the professional hunters for complementing other security agencies in the in rooting out criminal elements from the state.

Kidnapping for ransom across Nigeria has been rampant in the past months, compounding Nigeria’s security challenges of terrorism and banditry.