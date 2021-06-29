ADVERTISEMENT

The suspected killers of Olajide Blessing, the 300-level student of the University of Ilorin raped and murdered last month, would be docked on Wednesday, this newspaper learnt.

Lawyers familiar with the case told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspects, earlier arrested by the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) in Ilorin, will appear before Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The deceased, who was living with her elder sister, was a student of Agricultural Science Department of the school.

She was lying dead on the floor when neighbours entered her apartment and saw her with her two hands tied to the back, and mouth gagged.

She was found naked and had bruises on her private part, the police said.

“Also a note, said to have been written on a piece of paper, was placed on her chest containing a message, ‘Unilorin doesn’t forgive’.

Many students of the school, civil societies and prominent Nigerians have demanded justice for the deceased, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

When asked about an update on the case, the spokesperson of the police in Kwara, Ajayi Okasanmi, directed PREMIUM TIMES to the SSS.

Peter Afunnaya, the spokesperson of the secret police, was yet to respond to telephone calls and enquiries sent via text as of the time of reporting.