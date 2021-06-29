ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Kano State on Tuesday upheld a judgment that sentenced a rapist to 21 years behind bars.

In a judgment delivered by Habeeb Abiru, the appellate court affirmed the judgment of the Jigawa State High Court delivered on April 8, 2019, which convicted Mummuni Tukur of rape and armed robbery.

Mr Tukur had been charged with the offences before the high court under sections 298(b) and 283 of the Penal Code Laws of Jigawa State, 2012 and was found guilty by Umar Sadiq who is now the Chief Judge of Jigawa State.

The spokesperson of the state’s Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, said the convict had robbed and raped a woman in a bush called Shuga Bush in Kirkasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The spokesperson said the appellant was apprehended by a good Samaritan and took him to the village head, which was later handed over to the police for investigation.

The convict was said to have confessed to committing the offences when he was interrogated by the police.

The Appeal Court dismissed his appeal as lacking merit and affirmed the judgment of the trial court, Ms Baba-Santali said.