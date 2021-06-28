ADVERTISEMENT

The former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, on Monday welcomed his successor, Bello Matawalle”s planned defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Mr Matawalle is expected to formally announce the defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.

Mr Yari, at a meeting at Arewa House in Kaduna with party leaders from Zamfara, said Mr Matawalle’s defection is a welcome development.

He said “it will grow the wings of the party and give it an edge in the future.”

“We agreed that the governor is coming with authority while we have the population in the state. So we hope and pray that his coming to the party will be beneficial and will add value to the party in the state. So, he is welcome,” the former governor said.

After the meeting he told reporters the APC members had agreed to accept the governor into the party together with his supporters.

Also, Mr Yari, hitherto a fierce critic of Mr Matawalle, said there is high hope that the defection will further galvanise the party and create a better working relationship amongst party members in the state.

However, the former governor said the meeting with the APC stakeholders agreed to see how every member of the party will be treated fairly under Mr Matawalle’s administration.

“The stakeholders and party loyalists have accepted the decision and are willing to work with the Governor after the formal defection ceremony.

“We will not take any position without our people’s consent. That is why we invited all the stakeholders to make a stand. We will not decide on anything that will not be of benefit to the party as well as the state,” Mr Yari said after the Kaduna meeting.