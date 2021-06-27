ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the activities to mark his 59th birthday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, enrolled 38 children of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in school in Abuja.

The beneficiaries have all been supplied school uniforms, sandals and bags.

This was contained in a statement by the media aide to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi.

The speaker also sponsored the GCE/WAEC fees of Husefah Mohammed Kabir and made a cash donation to the Blind Association in the area.

Furthermore, Mr Gbajabiamila made a cash donation to the Association of Physically Challenged Persons in the FCT.

Sanusi Rikiji, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, supervised the enrolment at L.E.A. Nursery and Primary School, Anguwan Guragu, Karmajiji, Abuja.

Mr Gbajabiamila sponsored the physically challenged empowerment bill and in 2019, employed a physically challenged man, Abdulsalam Kamaldeen as his Special Assistant on Needs and Equal opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Mr Rikiji, said the gesture was in keeping with his concern for the PLWDs and the promise he made to improve on their welfare.

“I urge the beneficiaries of the scholarship and their parents to continue to pray for our speaker. You have promised that you will dedicate some hours every Friday to pray for him.

“I urge you not to relent. Continue in this path that you have chosen and God will reward all of us abundantly; “he said.

The women leader in the community, Rahina Haruna, commended the Speaker and prayed for him to live long.

“It has been a long time that the speaker has helped us, especially in the past three years. May God help him to progress more. May God supports him”, she added.

Elela Maryam, the headmistress of the school, urged the speaker to help in providing basic amenities for the school.

In addition to the 38 children enrolled in school, Mr Gbajabiamila offered a bursary award to Hauwa Adamu, a visually impaired student of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo.