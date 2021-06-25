ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Suleiman Umar as the new emir of Lere.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Friday, said Mr Umar emerged out of five aspirants that were screened by the kingmakers of Lere Emirate Council.

The appointment followed the death of the former occupant of the throne, Abubakar Mohammed, in April.

Mr Umar, who is the eldest son of the 12th emir of Lere, Umar Mohammed, came top among the contenders for the throne.

The other contenders were Suleiman Waziri, the district head of Lere, Bello Ja’afar, Dandoton Lere, Umaru Waziri, Galadiman Lere; and Tankon Kumbo.

The new emir, a former General Manager, Staff at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is 61 years old.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in 1985 with a degree in Chemical Engineering and obtained an MBA from the same university in the year 2000. He was turbaned Madakin Lere in 2015 by his predecessor, late Mr Muhammad.

The statement added that Governor El- Rufai has congratulated the new emir on ascending the throne of his forefathers, charging him to promote peace and harmony in their communities.

Meanwhile, Lere town went agog with celebrations on Friday as people troupe in their thousands to the palace to congratulate the new emir.

“This is a well-deserved appointment. The people have been praying he ascends the throne and we thank Allah for that. Celebration is everywhere now and this is just the beginning.” Hassan Mohammed, a prince of the emirate, told PREMIUM TIMES.