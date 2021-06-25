ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Mr Buni’s spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday after the latter met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa in Abuja.

The APC interim chairman had visited the president to present a report of the committee after 12 months of interim leadership.

Mr Buni’s 13-member committee was set up on June 25, 2020, by the APC National Executive Council (NEC) after the controversial dissolution of Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC)

Mr Mohammed did not, however, disclose when the tenure of the committee was extended to, saying the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, would issue a statement on it.

The tenure of the CECPC, which was originally set up to stay in office for six months, was initially extended from December 2020 to June this year.

