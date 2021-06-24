The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Thursday, dismissed Cape Verde’s application for the reversal of its earlier judgement delivered in favour of detained Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab.

In the earlier judgment delivered on March 15, the regional court declared illegal the arrest and detention of Venezuelan diplomat.

It also ordered his release from custody, quashed the extradition proceedings against him to the United States and awarded him $200,000 reparation for the violations of his human rights by Cape Verde.

Mr Saab was controversially arrested at the West Africa archipelago country’s airport in June 2020 at the request of the United States Government over alleged financial crimes.

In reaction to his arrest, the Venezuelan government said Mr Saab was on a humanitarian mission to Tehran, Iran, when he was arrested and accused the U.S. of attempting to suppress Nicolas Maduro-led administration through the diplomat.

This development has attracted legal-cum-diplomatic tussles between the two countries with Cape Verde at the centre of it.

Despite the March 15 judgement, Cape Verde, a member of ECOWAS, has continued to hold Mr Saab in detention. The Venezuelan diplomat also continues to wage a legal battle in the country against his planned extradition to the U.S.

Determined to remove any legal hurdle to the extradition, the Cape Verdean government of Cape Verde, on April 15, filed a motion praying the regional court to review its earlier judgement.

Cape Verde’s lawyer, Henrique Borges, had called for the review of the judgement on the grounds that the ECOWAS court lacks jurisdiction to hear Mr Saab’s case.

He also argued that the court’s earlier finding that Mr Saab had already been arrested before a red alert for his arrest was issued, was based on miscalculation of time differences.

Mr Saab’s legal team opposed the application.

Latest ruling

The court in its ruling delivered by Januaria Costa-led panel on Thursday reaffirmed its earlier judgment. It upheld the opposition of Mr Saab’s legal team led by Femi Falana and Jose Monteiro, to the Cape Verdean government’s argument.

The ECOWAS court’s Head of Information and Communication, Ugoh Sunday, confirmed the ruling of the court dismissing Cape Verde’s motion in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Saab’s lawyer reacts

Speaking with our reporter, Mr Falana said, “There was no miscalculation of time zones when considering when the Interpol Red Notice was received by the Republic of Cape Verde and it had no bearing on the illegality of the arrest and subsequent detention.”

He said the court was “competent in terms of jurisdiction to rule on the matter.”

He also called on the Cape Verdean authorities to comply with the decision and release the detained diplomat.

“I am delighted that in dismissing Cape Verde’s applications, the honourable court has underlined that its decision of March 15, in terms of the illegality of Ambassador Saab’s detention must be respected by Cape Verde.

“The defence team now calls upon the competent authorities of Cape Verde to comply with the ECOWAS Court’s decision, immediately release Alex Saab and end the politically motivated extradition,” Mr Falana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saab, U.S. fugitive’

Meanwhile, the U.S. authorities have instituted $350 million money laundering charges against Mr Saab at a Southern District Court of Florida, since July 25, 2019.

The U.S. government asked Cape Verde to help extradite Mr Saab to answer to the charges.

About a month after the charges were filed, the Southern District Court of Florida designated him a fugitive on August 26, 2019.

Mr Saab, through his legal team, subsequently filed a motion challenging the charges filed against him, and asking the U.S court to set aside the fugitive designation.

Ruling on the application on March 18, 2021, the court dismissed Mr Saab’s motion, declaring that he would not be allowed to challenge his fugitive status and the validity of the charges without his physical presence in court.

“Saab Moran is precluded from attacking his fugitive status and indictment until he is physically present in this jurisdiction,” the court had ruled.

But Mr Saab has since appealed against the court’s ruling.