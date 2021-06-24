ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Chief Judge, Nura Umar, has approved the appointment of 34 Shari’ah Court judges in the state judiciary.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the state judiciary, Baba Jibo, said the judges were selected after passing through a rigorous process.

According to the statement, the judges are expected to be sworn in on Friday at the state High Court of Justice.

“Having successfully passed the aptitude test as well as the interview conducted by Judicial Service Commission, the Hon Chief Judge of Kano State Justice Nura Sagir Umar has approved the appointment of 34 additional Sharia Court Judges in Kano State Judiciary.

“All the Newly appointed Sharia Court Judges are expected to be Sworn-In on Friday, the 25th day of June, 2021 at the conference room of High Court of Justice, Kano by 10:am,” the statement said.

Shari’ah Courts in Kano handle family matters and civil cases between Muslims.