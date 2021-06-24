ADVERTISEMENT

A United Nations-affiliate body, Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC) has appointed Tijjani James as an International Peace Advocate.

The award conferred on Mr James, a Nigerian industrialist known for his humanitarian roles, was disclosed in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES Thursday.

The statement was signed by the director-general of UN-POLAC Foundation, Halo Eton.

Mr Eton, a professor, said the appointment was in recognition of Mr James’ “proven integrity and commitment to the ideals of altruism, promoting universal moral values, strong family life, social harmony, inter-religious and ethnic cooperation, and the culture of peace.”

The appointment recipient is the group head of Commercial Services, Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

An indigene of terrorism ravaged Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Mr James has also played a pivotal role in the mobilising efforts towards rebuilding schools and other basic amenities destroyed by insurgents in the area.

This has earned him the recognition of UN-POLAC, “an international autonomous institution, established in the year 2001 with the UN and UNESCO following General Assembly Resolution declaring 2001-2010 as a decade of peace and non-violence,” the award letter read.

It added, “In addition to acknowledging these special qualities, the appointment encourages these individuals to be role models in community services and peace-making.

“In view of the foregoing, the trustees of POLAC recognise that you exemplify these qualities and wish to convey you their decision to appoint you an International Peace Advocate/Volunteer.”

Benefits of award

Part of the benefits of the award, according to the award letter include, “UN-POLAC Certificate of Appointment; UN-POLAC International Identity Card; Investiture Apparel; UN-POLAC Flag of Authority to be hoisted at any place of your choice and UN-POLAC Special Vehicle Plate Number in collaboration with the FRSC. (Available on request).”

“As an International Peace Advocate, you can be called upon for peacemaking, conflict resolution and other activities that encourage peace and positive living in line with the best international practices,” it added.

POLAC’s mandate is to enhance the effectiveness of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and UNESCO culture of peace project, particularly the maintenance of peace and security and the restoration of human dignity.

Other Nigerians previously appointed by UN-POLAC include Paul Santus Ofana, a rising agribusiness entrepreneur and producer of Ogoja Rice whom the UN agency said was appointed because of his commitment to peace initiatives, and achievement in food security and sufficiency in the country.

The board chairman of the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority, SRRBDA, Hassan Danbaba, was also appointed as an International Peace Advocate by the UN agency last September.