The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as the chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election.

The ruling party made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoehede.

Mr Abiodun, in his new capacity, has been tasked to lead a seven-member committee in conducting a rancour-free primary election to determine who represents the APC in the November governorship poll.

“In this capacity, the seven-member committee is expected to conduct the Primary Election to elect the Party’s Candidate for the Governorship Election for Anambra State in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of Candidates,” the party said.

Since its merger in 2013, the APC has contested the seat twice, in 2013 and 2017 but lost on both occasions to Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who will be exiting the office after completing his constitutionally allowed two terms in office.

While the APGA who became the state’s ruling party in 2006 is currently facing internal crisis, 14 aspirants have been screened to contest for the APC’s ultimate ticket come June 26.

The screened fourteen (14) APC governorship aspirants are Andy Uba, Chidozie Nwankwo, George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, Geoffrey Onyejegbu, Azuka Okwuosa, and Nwokafor Daniel

Other aspirants are Ikeobasi Mokelu, Igwebuike Ifeanyi, Godwin Okonkwo; Ben Etiaba, Onunkwo Johnbosco, Edozie Madu, and Maxwell Okoye.

Aside the Ogun State governor, the members of the Primary Election Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election are Uba Ahmadu, Goodluck Opiah, Cathleen Nwofor, Shitu Muhammed, Sylvester Imohanobe, and John Enoh who is to function as the secretary.