Three suspected armed robbers on Saturday were involved a ghastly motor accident at Ode-Remo, Ogun State, while escaping with a car they allegedly snatched at gunpoint.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects were escaping with a Toyota Camry car which they snatched at gunpoint in Ondo state.

One of the suspects died while receiving treatment at the hospital, the police said.

“The suspects were coming from Ondo state, heading towards Lagos, but on getting to a point at Ode-Remo, due to dangerous driving, the vehicle hit a culvert and somersaulted.

“The three occupants, sustained varying degrees of injuries and they were rushed to hospital by the policemen from Ode Remo divisional headquarters,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The spokesperson said that while the victims of the crash were at the hospital, the police received a call that the vehicle involved in the accident was snatched from its owner.

“Having received the information, the DPO quickly ordered that they should be placed under arrest right in the hospital.

“The owner of the vehicle who came all the way from Ondo state, explained that, he was accosted on the road by a gang of five men dressed like policemen, and that he was dragged out of the car at gunpoint and the vehicle was taken away,” the statement said.

The suspects are Sunday Emmanuel, Idris Ibrahim, and Emeka John who later died while receiving treatment.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the remaining two suspects have been transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for diligent investigating and prosecution.