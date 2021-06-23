ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Government has recalled 3,268 teachers it posted to private, voluntary and community schools in the state over the years.

The State Government Ministerial Committee for the recall of teachers on the state government’s payroll posted to private schools announced this at the end of a screening exercise.

The committee said some of the identified teachers have spent between 10 and 15 years serving in private schools while enjoying monthly salaries from either state or local government.

It will be recalled that barely three days after the commencement of the screening exercise, the committee also uncovered a private school with more than 50 teachers posted from government schools over the years.

A statement issued by spokesperson of the state Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, on Tuesday said the committee was established by the Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, under the chairmanship of the Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board, Ibrahim Bichi.

According to the statement, it was also discovered that while on such postings, the teachers enjoyed consistent promotions up to directorate cadres and furthered their studies for higher degrees ranging from M.Sc to PhD.

It noted that the exercise is aimed at addressing teachers shortfall in public schools in the state.

“Parents and members of the general public are therefore called upon to be patient, as the whole exercise was aimed at sanitising the state education system for the better,” the statement said.