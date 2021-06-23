ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kwara State have announced the discovery of the corpse of an unidentified woman in Premium Diamond Hotel in Adewole area of Ilorin metropolis.

A statement signed by the police spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the body was found on May 28.

He said the supervisor of the hotel, Olalekan Anafi, reported that one Adegboye James of number 12, Okelowo Street, Ede, Osun State, lodged at the hotel.

According to the supervisor’s account, Mr James went out and came back with the woman but later sneaked out without the knowledge of any of the staff of the hotel.

Mr Anafi said the management used a spare key to open the room when nothing was heard from the room, and found the corpse.

Mr Okasanmi said the police are on the trail of the guest whose name and phone number were later found to be fake.

He, however, called on members of the public in search of a female ward to visit the homicide section of the state police command, to identify the corpse for possible release.

Mr Okasanmi also noted that no part of deceased body was mutilated as the organs were confirmed intact by doctors.