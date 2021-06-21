ADVERTISEMENT

Adebisi Badejo, the pregnant widow of Titus Badejo, a radio presenter who was murdered in Ibadan Saturday night, has described her husband’s death as a great loss to the family.

The widow spoke o Monday, while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, who paid her a condolence visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Badejo, a father of three, was murdered at a popular club in Oluyole, Ibadan.

The deceased’s wife, who wept profusely, expressed sadness that her husband was killed in his prime.

She called on Governor Seyi Makinde and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, to ensure that the killers of her husband are brought to book.

“My husband was a gentle and easy-going man. He plays with everyone. People have been asking me if I suspected anyone but I do tell them that I suspect nobody.

“I don’t suspect anyone, because you cannot see where he is fighting. Ithe want the government to do the right thing for those who killed my husband. The killers must face the full wrath of the law.

“It is very sad. My husband is gone. He was killed when he started making his fortune. This is the time we should be enjoying his sweat. He must not die in vain,” she said.

The widow said that her late husband who just executed a concert in Ogbomoso, promised her and the children a car.

According to her, “he sold his car to execute a project in Ogbomoso and promised to buy another car for me and my children. He promised me many things but they didn’t allow him to fulfil any of the promises.

“The project was a concert. He was still struggling to get some sponsors for his concert in Ibadan but they didn’t allow him to do it.

“Government and individuals can do a lot for his children to support their education and also complete his ongoing house project, so we can move into the house, ” she said.

‘Three-day ultimatum’

Earlier, Ademola Babalola, the Oyo State NUJ Chairman, prayed for the family of the deceased, saying the union had issued a three-day ultimatum to the government and police to arrest the killers.

“We are here to condole the family of one of us who was killed on Saturday. We feel your pains and we pray that such thing won’t happen again.

“The handsome man was killed in his prime, when he is supposed to take care of his children. We have issued a statement tthe o tell government and police to arrest those who killed him.

“They must be prosecuted. If nothing is done quickly, we shall take a step further. We will ensure justice is done,” he said. (NAN)