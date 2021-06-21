A yet-to-be identified man was allegedly shot dead at Water bus stop, along University of Ibadan-Ojoo Road on Monday after withdrawing some cash at the Automated Machine (ATM).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the man was shot in his private part and rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Ojoo area of Ibadan where he was confirmed dead.
A witness told NAN that the man was shot dead after withdrawing a huge amount of money from a new generation bank at the University of Ibadan.
He said that his killers were suspected to have trailed him to the bus stop, where he was shot.
“I saw him when he was taken to the hospital in a Micra car. I just left school when the incident happened.
“I saw the guy and I am sure he was dead,” the witness said.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, told NAN that he was yet to be briefed of the incident.
The shooting came barely 24 hours after a popular radio presenter in the city, Titus Badejo, was killed by gunmen.
(NAN)
