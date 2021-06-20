ADVERTISEMENT

The State Security Service (SSS) has arrested another singer, Ahmad Abdul, over a song perceived as blasphemous and capable of creating chaos in Kano State.

The SSS said it took Mr Abdul into protective custody to avert likely violent reactions against him from Kano residents.

While in detention, Mr Abdul tendered an apology to the entire Muslim community, Kano State government and Islamic scholars.

He told the SSS that he did not realise that the song violated Islamic teachings.

Commenting, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Ismaila Afakallah, said he had received hundreds of petitions against the song from concerned citizens.

Mr Afakallah said he reported the singer to the SSS which arrested him at a hotel where he had been hiding for days.

Mr Abdul’s father, Abdullahi Isa, thanked the SSS for its timely response on the matter which averted a possible outbreak of law and order.

Last August, an upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state had found another singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, guilty of blasphemy anf sentenced him to death for a song he circulated via WhatsApp.

However, the appellate division of the High Court of Kano State on January 21quashed the death sentence and freed the singer.