The federal government says it will continue to collaborate with the Chinese government in the area of provision of critical infrastructure in the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, in his office at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

He said: “Nigeria has a high respect for China and what China is helping Nigeria to achieve particularly in the area of infrastructure.

”President Buhari came at a time of severe infrastructure deficit in the country and resolved to make a difference and he is making that difference with the assistance of China.

”Nigeria appreciates China a lot for these and will continue to collaborate with it.”

The presidential spokesman said the Nigerian president had been to China two times in furtherance of the relationship and looked forward to greater collaboration.

He assured the ambassador that the presidential media office was ready to join hands with the Chinese in advancing the relationship.

In his remarks, the ambassador, who was recently posted to Nigeria, said he was at the villa to solicit for the support of the media office of the President.

He also expressed his gratitude for the strong relations with his country and to seek ways to make it stronger.

Mr Cui expressed delight for witnessing the flag off of the Lagos to Ibadan rail project and unfolded his 5 Goal Nigeria-China ‘Growth, Development Progress’ (GDP) strategy to take the bilateral relations to higher levels.

He said the 5-Goal strategy revolved around Political Support; Economic Cooperation; Military Collaboration; International Coordination and People to People Bond among others, built on the existing Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government.

Mr Cui, who is the 14th Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, said he looked forward to celebrating 50 years of friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries in October.

Also at the event was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

(NAN)