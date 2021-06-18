ADVERTISEMENT

The new Theatre Commander for the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Christopher Musa, a major general, on Friday assumed duty in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Musa’s appointment followed the elevation of the former Theatre Commander, Farouq Yahaya, as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Mr Musa was handed over the mantle of leadership at a ceremony by the Acting Theatre Commander, Felix Omoigui, a major general.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Musa called for support and understanding of all stakeholders in the fight against insurgency, which he said required regular strategic reviews.

“Asymmetric warfare like Boko Haram is a continuous war. It is evolving and we have to also evolve in our approach,” Mr Musa said.

The commander also solicited the support of the media in the counter-insurgency operation.

He pledged to maintain openness in his leadership of the newly reconstituted military Joint Task Force.

(NAN)