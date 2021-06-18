ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has been appointed as a youth ambassador by the federal government.

The former Chelsea star is expected to inspire young Nigerians to strive for excellence with his new appointment.

At the event which took place at the NOC secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Friday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, explained this as another initiative geared towards driving a vibrant youth section for national development.

Dare described the Chelsea legend as a role model whose lasting legacies in football development have continued to have a positive impact on youths in the country.

The Minister promised to support Mikel’s vision for sports development in the country and assured the Stoke City midfielder of the Federal Government’s unalloyed support whenever he chooses to invest in the country.

“Time will not permit me to say much about Mikel’s success as a footballer. He is our legend and a role model who has continued to impact the lives of youth positively.

“It is my pleasure to appoint you as a Nigeria Youth Ambassador. It’s a new portfolio and your role as youth ambassador will be made known to Nigerians,” the Minister explained.

In his response, Mikel expressed delight with his new portfolio and promised to work with the sports ministry to foster youth development in the country.

“I feel highly honored to be appointed as Youth Ambassador of this country. It is a great feeling. I am happy with this partnership and I promise to do my best to encourage and inspire the youths towards national development not just in football but in other sports like Basketball, Boxing among others,” said Mikel.

The event was followed by a tour of the National Stadium, Surulere which is undergoing rehabilitation.