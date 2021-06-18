ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Thursday reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.

In an update on its website Friday morning, NCDC said the new cases were recorded from five states and the federal capital territory, FCT.

Lagos leads Thursday’s infection tally, recording 34 out of 39 new cases to extend its lead as the most affected city by the pandemic.

The commercial city of roughly 20 million people has recorded nearly 60,000 cases and more than 450 deaths.

According to the NCDC update, the new infections raised the total number of cases in the country to 167,142.

Again, nobody died from the disease just as it has been in the past two weeks.

A total of 2,117 fatalities have been recorded in Nigeria.

Specifics

Asides Lagos, the four other states and the FCT that contributed to the 34 new cases all had one infection each. They are: Ebonyi (1), Ekiti (1), FCT (1), Jigawa (1), Rivers (1).

The NCDC in the update said Nigeria has tested 2,231,409 samples since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020.

According to it, a total of 163,535 people have recovered after treatment in the country.

The agency said that the country’s active COVID-19 cases stood at 1, 490 as of Thursday night.

About 2,711,310 eligible persons have received their first dose of oxford COVID-19 vaccines, according to an update by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).