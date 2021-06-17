ADVERTISEMENT

The 14-member committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to screen the aspirants for the governorship election in Anambra State has submitted its report.

It submitted the report to the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party in Abuja on Thursday.

The committee, chaired by Ikechi Emenike, said it screened 14 aspirants.

The aspirants are Andy Uba, Nwokafor Daniel, George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, Edozie Madu, Chidozie Nwankwo and Maxwell Okoye.

Others are Geoff Onyejegbu, Azuka Okwuosa, Onwa Mokelu, Igwebuike Hygers, Godwin Okonkwo, Beneth Etiaba and Onunkwo Obinna.

Submitting the report, Mr Emenike said the committee carried out the responsibility with the spirit of patriotism.

“We approached this work with the spirit of patriotism, transparency and with an open heart in line with provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates.

“Politics is a contest, as long as they are qualified, let them go to the field,” he said.

National Secretary of the CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe, received the report on behalf of its Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He thanked the screening committee for serving the party, adding that the report would be sent to Mr Buni immediately.

“By what you have done, you have removed the need for an Appeal Committee. We are indeed very grateful to the committee for serving the party in the screening,” Mr Akpanudoedehe stated.

The APC primary election to elect the party’s candidate for the Anambra governorship election slated for June 26 while the governorship election holds on November 6.

(NAN)