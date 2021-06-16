ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Bayelsa State have apprehended a 29-year-old man, Apkoviri Jimmy, from Irhodo Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta, over alleged impersonation of a medical practitioner.

Mr Jimmy, who claimed to be a graduate of psychology from Delta State University, Abraka, was arrested at a popular private hospital, Tobis Hospital, while trying to secure employment as a surgeon.

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspect in Yenagoa, said Mr Jimmy “had been going round hospitals in Delta and Bayelsa pretending to be a medical doctor”.

Mr Okoli, represented by the police spokesperson in the state, Asinim Butswat, said “the man had posed as a medical doctor named Charles Ume who is working in Taraba State”.

He said people had concerns about the suspect’s inability to use medical terminologies during medical diagnosis, thereby raising suspicion over his qualifications, which later led to his arrest.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Ebiye Sawyer, said the state government “does not leave any room for quackery in the state”.

The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Bayelsa State Branch, Ngowari Torunana, said upon the arrest of the suspect, they contacted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which confirmed that the suspect was an impostor.

Meanwhile, the suspect admitted before reporters that he was not the owner of the medical certificate in his possession and that he has been using a friend’s certificate to seek a job as a medical doctor.

“I met the owner of the credentials in a bus while travelling to Abuja and we took some pictures. While transferring the picture to me, he also transferred copies of his credentials. This is the first time I am using it,” he said.

(NAN)