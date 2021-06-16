ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) held a one-day zonal dialogue in Lagos on Wednesday, to deliberate on the implementation of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP).

The event was organised in partnership with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the National Orientation Agency.

The policy is aimed at creating awareness among Nigerians on the need to identify moral value reorientation as a vital tool to fight corruption in the country.

Speaking at the event, Waheed Ishola, NOA’s Lagos director, advocated for all Nigerians to implement the fundamental rules of the NEIP which he premised on the seven core values of the Policy which are: Human Dignity, Voice and Participation, Patriotism, Personal Responsibility, Integrity, National Unity and Professionalism.

“The purpose of the policy is to strengthen efforts at national transformation. This will be possible as citizens and those who relate with Nigeria imbibe and embody the core values,” Mr Ishola said.

“Also, it is to help save the country from an erosion of ethics and collapse of values. We need to encourage the citizens to put Nigeria first and help reach national development goals as we reframe the meaning of national purpose. Thus, we need to open up an ongoing dialogue as to how to refine behaviours to bring out the best in ourselves.”

He said the Policy is designed for all categories of Nigerian citizens to understand and comply with across all levels of government.

The assistant director of ICPC Southwest zone, Enoch Ode, called for collaborations among all 16 identified groups in the society to promote the NEIP implementation. He said that strategic plans were identified to actively engage the groups in the National Action Plan of the NEIP.

“The National Action Plan and Consequence Management Template are prepared to serve as guidelines for each stakeholder to consider as they promote these values,” he said.

“Our emphasis is that the values be promoted towards attaining a better society and serve as an example to our young ones.

“To enhance communication with all Nigerians, we have simplified the policy and values. We translated them to pidgin and the three major indigenous languages in Nigeria. Stakeholders forums on the NAP and CMT are planned around the country at later dates to get the adoption of stakeholders.”

Participants present at the dialogue’s interactive session urged the organization to promote the active involvement of women in political activities, enforcement of anti-corruption laws.

They also pleaded for justice to be meted out on corruption offenders irrespective of status. They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate with the implementation of the Policy.

The NEIP was developed to enhance values and integrity towards tackling corruption.