The Police Command in Ekiti on Monday, said a suspected armed robber, Sunday Oluwasola, who was rescued from a mob attack had died of complications in the hospital.

The command in a statement by its spokeperson, Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti, said Mr Oluwasola allegedly belonged to an armed robbery gang that attacked a students’ hostel opposite Ekiti State University (EKSU) in Iworoko-Ekiti.

According to him, Mr Oluwasola “was captured by the students and beaten to stupor while his other gang members fled the scene of the robbery”.

He said the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had earlier received a distress call that an armed robbery was going in a hostel apartment opposite the Ekiti State University (EKSU) campus in Iworoko-Ekiti.

Mr Abutu said that, though Mr Oluwasola was rescued by the operatives on getting to the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, he later developed complications and died in the process.

He said that Mr Oluwasola upon interrogation before his death had confessed to the crime.

According to him, “Mr Oluwasola mentioned some of his gang members that fled the scene of the robbery operation to include: Tochukwu, Michael and Tomiwa whose surnames are unknown”.

Mr Abutu, however said that efforts are on to arrest his other gang members that fled with valuables such as laptops, phones and cash.

He said that the body had been deposited in a morgue of an unnammed hospital.

Mr Abutu listed items recovered from the suspects to include: two locally made barrel guns, two cutlasses, two pliers and “two human images calved with wood”.

(NAN)