Nigeria’s daily infection figure sank lower on Sunday with just seven new cases in three states.

Toppling Saturday’s record of eight confirmed cases, the seven new cases toll on Sunday has become the lowest daily figure since early April, 2020.

According to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday morning, the new infections increased the total confirmed cases in the country to 167,066.

Again, no new death was recorded in the last 24 hours just as it has been in the past 10 days.

A total of 2,117 fatalities have, so far, been recorded in Nigeria.

While some Asian and South American countries are still seeing a resurgence in the highly infectious pneumonia-like disease, Nigeria has witnessed a massive reduction in infections.

From an overage of over 1,000 daily cases between December 2020 and February 2021, infection figures have reduced to less than 100 averagely per day in the past one month.

In his nationwide broadcast on Saturday to mark the 2021 Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari, said the “hard choices made by his administration to tackle the coronavirus pandemic…” have yielded successful impacts.

The president was referring to some measures, including travel restrictions across the states of the federation and beyond, compulsory use of nose masks, hand washing protocols and other relevant protocols instituted to limit spread of the virus.

While these have helped in limiting the spread, health experts have cautioned that it is not safe to let the guard down yet.

They also believe poor testing in some states could be masking the severity of the outbreak.

Specifics

Of the seven new cases on Sunday, Lagos and Kwara had three each while Rivers State recorded one.

Nigeria has tested a total of 2,180,444 samples.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over two million tests.

According to NCDC data published Monday morning, a total of 163,436 people have recovered after treatment.

The data showed that the country’s active COVID-19 cases decreased by 26, bringing the total number of people being treated for the virus to 1,480.