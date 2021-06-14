ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested one Blessing Ebuneku for allegedly selling her two daughters for N300,000.

According to a statement on Sunday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson, the woman was arrested following a complaint filed by the father of the children.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly told the police that she sold her daughters because she “could not cater for them.”

The police spokesperson said she sold her two daughters to a couple in Port-Harcourt who are said to be in “dire need of children.”

The middleman who connected the suspect and the couple is also in custody, police said.

“A housewife, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro 35yrs, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for selling her two biological daughters; Semilore Agoro 4yrs and Deborah Agoro 2yrs.

“The suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at Redeemed Camp divisional headquarters by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro, who reported that, he travelled for some time, and when he returned on the 8th of June 2021, he couldn’t find his two daughters.

“He stated further that all efforts to make his wife tell him the whereabouts of the children proved abortive, hence his report, ” the statement reads.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Alabi Akinjide, instructed detectives to apprehend the suspect for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that, her husband left home for the past two years, and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children with her other two children she had for another man.

“She stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dare need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of three hundred thousand naira (300,000).

“Her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Kolawole Imoleayo. They are both assisting the police in their investigation,” the police said.

The commissioner of police in the state, Edward Ajogun, directed that the suspects be transferred to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation, according to the statement.

He also directed a manhunt of the couple the children were sold to, adding that the children must be rescued and brought back to their parents as soon as possible.