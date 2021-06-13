ADVERTISEMENT

A son of a former Nigerian Head of State, Murtala Muhammad, Abba Risqua, on Saturday, joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at an occasion to mark the Democracy Day in Kano.

Mr Risqua joined the ruling party alongside former governorship candidates of the People Redemption Party (PRP) and Green Party of Nigeria (GNP), Salisu Sagir and Andulsalam Zaura, respectively.

Mr Risqua, who was the running mate of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 election, had announced his withdrawal from politics in December 2017 to enable him concentrate on his businesses.

“Most of the resources I used the last time I came to Kano were from my private pocket; and when I went back to my business, it was on the verge of crumbling,” Punch Newspaper qouted Mr Risqua saying back then.

The defection ceremony , which took place at Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon-Gari, was hosted by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Other defectors include a former federal lawmaker, Aliyu Datti, who represented Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency.

Some of the defectors were followers of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso who is in the PDP.

Mr Ganduje and the acting APC national chairperson, Mai Mala Buni, represented by Farouk Aliyu, received the defectors.