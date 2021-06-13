ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Bayero University (BUK), Kano, has announced the death of Moshood Kamaluddeen, a 200-level student in the Department of Accounting.

A statement by the university’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, said Mr Kamaluddeen died on Saturday at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala in Kano following injuries he sustained from a road traffic accident.

Another 400-level student in the Department of Political Science, Mercy Sunday, had also died of fever and vomiting in the Ramat Hall female students’ hostel on Tuesday morning.

The statement recalled that Mr Moshood was hit by a fast-moving vehicle outside the university on Tuesday, June 8 at about 10 p.m.

“Upon receiving the report of the accident, the Vice Chancellor instantly directed the Dean of the Students Affairs to visit the scene and take all necessary actions.

“The driver of the vehicle was apprehended while the victim was rushed to the hospital under the supervision of the University Director Health Services for prompt medical attention as he sustained multiple fractures.

“While at the hospital, preliminary investigations revealed that Kamaluddeen had a severe crush leg injury and needed to have his leg amputated to save him.

“However, the doctors who observed his condition advised that in view of his unstable condition, it may not be possible to conduct such a major operation. It was in the process of stabilising his health that he gave up the ghost,” the statement said.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and the entire members of the university community, the Management, however, warned against any plan by students or group of persons to engage in any act that could jeopardise the peace being enjoyed on campus in whatever form.

The statement said the university will not condone any act capable of disrupting the peace on campuses, adding that any student caught doing so would be decisively dealt with.

BUK asks ministry of works to erect pedestrian bridge

The university management said it has requested the Federal Ministry of Works to construct a pedestrian bridge near the main gate of the new campus.

“In the meantime, it should also be noted that in its determined effort to ensure the safety of students and other stakeholders of the University, the Management had, early this year (2021) made a submission to the Federal Ministry of Works on the urgent need to construct a pedestrian bridge near the main gate of the New Campus for use by students in crossing over the trunk ‘A’ highway that passes by the side of the university.

“Already, the Ministry had obliged to the request of constructing the bridge and arrangement has gone far in that regard,” the statement said.