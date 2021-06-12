ADVERTISEMENT

After starting on an entertaining note with three goals from its opening match, Euro 2020 is gasping now.

In Saturday’s Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch causing panic, just minutes before half-time, and the medical emergency caused the suspension of the match.

The match was stopped just minutes before half-time when players frantically signalled to the medical team to come onto the pitch to attend to Eriksen, who collapsed inside the Finland half. Eriksen remained motionless as the players and fans wore distraught faces.

He was simply returning a pass to a throw-in taker but just fell forward as though he’d lost consciousness. Some of the Denmark players circled Eriksen so he could receive treatment in privacy.

With the half-time whistle not blown, the Finland players began to walk off the pitch in the 55th minute.

Eriksen was later carried off in a stretcher with the Denmark players surrounding him with a white cloth and some could not hold back the tears. While the sporting world is optimistic Erkisen will come out of this, a lot of prayers are being offered on behalf of the former Tottenham and Inter Milan star.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

On their part, UEFA has announced the game between the Scandinavian neighbours cannot continue due to the medical emergency. The game was goalless before the unfortunate incident.