Ahead of the 2021 World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, a 55-year-old survivor, Shehu Mohammed, has pledged to enroll 100 indigent Sickle Cell patients on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This is as Mr Mohammed is set to launch a book on his travails, and survival strategies, which he noted will guide many Nigerians and non-Nigerian in his shoe on how to navigate the murky water of the disease.

“This will allow this vulnerable set of people to have access to healthcare for their precarious health condition,” he said of the NHIS enrollment plan.

The book

According to the author, the book, which is titled; “I’m a Survivor: The Story of my Triumph over Sickle Cell Pain,” gives detailed information on the management of the disorder, attitudes and habits required by the carriers to live a productive life.

He said the book chronicles his life story as a sickle cell disorder (SCD) survivor, noting that it will be made public on June 19, in Abuja.

The author added that the event would feature an awareness campaign on the disorder by the founder of Beulah Sickle Cell Foundation, Josephine Olunaike.

He said many tips are also given to parents, family members, friends and caregivers on how best they could be of help to carriers.

Mr Mohammed said the book seeks to check the increasing tide of sickle cell disorder and guide young couples on how to raise a healthy family.

Sickle Cell Disease

Known for distorting the red blood cells, which mostly results in severely painful blood clots, sickle cell anaemia is among the top genetic haemoglobin disorders.

The genetically inherited chronic condition, which can also lead to death, troubles a little less than five per cent of the global population, the World Health Organisation (WHO), said.

But for people whose origins can be traced to Africa, the risk is disproportionately higher.

While over 300,000 babies globally are born with severe sickle cell disease, 75 per cent of that number, 225, 000, are born in Sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria carries 66 per cent of the burden in the region, according to the American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This means that in Nigeria alone, nearly 150,000 children are born annually with sickle-cell anaemia. The country bears 50 per cent of the global burden.

World Sickle Cell Day

Since 2008, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day has been held on June 19 annually, in order to help increase public knowledge and raise awareness of SCD and the struggles sufferers and their families go through.

The date, June 19, was chosen to commemorate the day on which a resolution was officially adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations, recognising SCD as a public health concern.