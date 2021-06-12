ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Friday recorded 24 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in four states and the federal capital territory, FCT, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The disease centre, in an update posted on its website Saturday morning, noted that the infection figure raised the country’s total infection tally to 167,051.

Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, after reporting lower cases in the last few days, on Friday, led the chart again with 12 out of the 24 new cases.

The city of over 20 million people is the most affected in the country with a total of nearly 60, 000 cases and more than 300 fatalities.

Nobody died from the infectious virus on Friday as the total death toll in the country remains 2,117.

According to the NCDC update, 17 patients were discharged after treatment on Friday raising the total recoveries across the country to 163, 430.

Nigeria, however, still has a total of 1,504 active infections.

Breakdown

As Lagos led the chart Friday to extend its lead as the most impacted by the disease, Gombe followed with six new cases while the FCT, Kaduna and Rivers had two cases each.

According to the disease outfit, Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of the country’s roughly 200 million population.