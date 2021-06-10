ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government has declared Monday, June 14, a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

This was disclosed in a statement by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday.

June 12 is one of the most memorable days in Nigeria’s political history. It is the day what is regarded as the country’s freest and fairest presidential election held.

The election result was cancelled and the presumed winner, Moshood Abiola, later detained. The Buhari administration declared June 12 Democracy Day, although the country also celebrates May 29 as the day of transfer of power between administrations.

The statement said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

He advised all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

Mr Aregbesola said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all, saying the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love his or her neighbour and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” he said.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Mr Aregbesola said.

He assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

“There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.