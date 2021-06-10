The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated an e-registration Committee to facilitate electronic registration of its members nationwide.

The committee is chaired by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, while Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is the Vice Chairman.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, is the secretary to the Committee, while the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; Agbi Emmanuel, Wale Oladipo, Sani Kutigi, Cyril Maduabum and Austin Opara will serve as members.

The party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, said that the e- registration was a project dear to the party and had been on the cards since 2010.

Mr Secondus said the party decided to digitalise its membership for a proper database, due to its size, reach and to move with time.

“When we say that PDP is the largest party in the continent, we are not grandstanding but stating the obvious.

“There is no nook and cranny of this country that you won’t find PDP members.

“In 2019 general elections, the PDP was the only political party that fielded candidates in all the positions: Presidency, Governorship, Senate and House of Representatives and in all the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly.

“Even in states where we are not in power, our members still outnumber even the ruling party in such states.

“We are the only party, since inception in 1998, that has been consistent in name, motto, manifestos and logo,” he said.

Mr Secondus said reports available to the party across the country showed that many more Nigerians want to join PDP and that the exercise would provide them such opportunity.

He advised members of the committee to use their wealth of experience to deliver on the mandate assigned to them.

“In appointing you as the chairman of this project, the party took into consideration your background and your love for data and record keeping.

“We have absolute confidence that you and your team will deliver in this assignment that is expected to update the database of our party across the country.

“Membership registration into our party is a continuous programme, what we are embarking on is to digitalise it for proper analysis of issues.

“The place of women and youth in our party cannot be over emphasised and this programme is going to help toward proper planning in our party,” Mr Secondus said.

Mr Obaseki, in his remarks, promised that the committee would reach out to PDP members across the nation.

He promised that the exercise would be all-inclusive to the men and women, especially the youth, who were living in the digital world.

Mr Obaseki said the committee would leverage on the existing platform of the party and produce a membership register that the party would be proud of.

“It is very worthy that our party, being a big party, has decided to digitalise membership and position the party to take over in 2023,” he said.

