The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to give legal backing to the Nigerian Navy University.

The university is currently in existence as Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State.

According to the sponsor of the bill, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), the bill seeks to make the school a conventional university.

The general principle of the bill was debated on Wednesday and passed for second reading.

Debate

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Gagdi said the school will “promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economic, scientific and technological situations, stimulate, particularly through teaching (and research, interest in and appreciation of military policy, logistics and strategy.

“It will also encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in selected fields of learning and human endeavour including entrepreneurship skills

“It will enhance the diffusion of knowledge throughout Nigeria in general and the Nigerian Navy in particular; and undertake other activities appropriate for a university.”

Following the passage for the second reading, it was referred to the House Committee on Tertiary Education.

There are other tertiary institution bills being treated in the 9th session.

There is a bill in the House to give legal backing to the Army University, Biu in Borno State.

Army University is also at committee stage in the House.