The police in Osun have confirmed the killing of a young man, identified as Olorunda, in the Ilesha area of the state by suspected cultists.

The command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident in Osogbo on Wednesday, said the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

Ms Opalola, however, said that calm was restored in the area while police investigation was ongoing.

She also said that officers were on the trail of the culprits.

According to reports, armed men suspected to be cultists, at about 9.00 a.m. allegedly shot at a rival gang member at Irojo Area, Ilesa, but missed their target and ended up killing Mr Olorunda.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told journalists that the victim, who works at a sawmill in the area, went to buy cowpea for his breakfast when he was hit by a stray bullet.

The witness said some assailants, suspected to be cult members, were after an Eiye cult member, ”who had renounced membership, in the area, who they shot at and missed, but their bullet ended up killing an innocent person”.

It was, however, learnt that the attack was a spillover from the exchange of gun battle between Eiye from Irojo and Aye confraternity from Iwara on Tuesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that similar cult battles had led to the killing of one person at Oke-Ijetu Area in Osogbo on Saturday, and another killing on Monday, around Sasa Area, Ibokun road, Osogbo. (NAN)