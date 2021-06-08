ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to work out modalities for providing basic security in schools across the country.

The call followed a motion moved by Benjamin Mzondu (PDP, Benue) and Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) on Tuesday during plenary.

Mass abductions in schools

The country has witnessed alarming rate of mass abductions in schools.

Some days ago, over 200 children of an Islamiya School were kidnapped in Niger State.

Moving the motion, Mr Ihonvbere said the mass abduction of students and teachers in schools points to a troubling security situation in the country.

He noted that the weak security setup in those schools could be blamed for situation.

The lawmaker said, “Since December 2020, hundreds of teachers, students and pupils have been abducted from schools across the country, further highlighting a troubling development.

“The abduction of nearly 300 students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangegbe in Zamfara State on 26 February 2021 and 27 boys and their teachers from a school in Kagara, Niger State which happened in the space of 10 days point to a troubling situation.

“The weak or non-existent security infrastructure in most schools across the country leaves the children vulnerable to attacks and other negative influences, hence the need to provide primary resistance against intruders, and protect the school facilities.”

After deliberation on the motion, the House resolved that the Federal Ministry of Education should work out the modalities for the provision of basic security.

It also mandated the Committees on Basic Education and Services, Tertiary Education and Services and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.