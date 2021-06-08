ADVERTISEMENT

Kidnappers are demanding a N10 million ransom after abducting a tailor, Mary Adi, in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ms Adi, a native of Cross River, left home on Sunday afternoon for a friend’s place but could not be located afterward until the kidnappers called to demand the ransom.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, a boss to Ms Adi relation, Cherish Ogenyi, confirmed the incident. Mr Ogenyi said he had the privilege to speak with the kidnappers because he could communicate in Hausa.

“She is a tailor, she left the house at 3 p.m. yesterday (Sunday). The mother called her at 7 p.m. to buy sugar for house use on her way back home. Later that night, all efforts to reach her mobile number failed until this morning that the number started going through.

“So, early this morning, the kidnappers called and demanded N10 million.

When my staff got the phone, she pleaded with me to speak to them since I can speak Hausa. It was the Fulani accent that I was hearing. They refused to tell me their location. I pretended to be a relative of the lady. They said any further delay, they would kill her and sell her body parts.”

Mr Ogenyi said he pleaded with the abductors to review the amount downward but all his entreaties fell on deaf ears.

“When they asked me how much we had, I told them N200,000. They were furious with me.”

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, a relation to the victim, Janet Odule, said the case had been reported to the police. She said the kidnappers made further contact and announced their readiness to accept the N200,000 offer.

“Her brother just told me now that they (abductors) are ready to collect the N200,000 but they (family) do not have it. I don’t even know what to do now,” she lamented.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, Mariam Yusuf, asked if the matter had been reported to the police, which our reporter affirmed.

She was, however, yet to respond to subsequent enquiries as of the time of filing this report.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of the country, worsening the security situation of the country.

A report published in May by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence said between 2011 and 2020, Nigerians paid at least $18.34 million (₦7 billion) as ransom to kidnappers.

Across the six geopolitical zones, armed bandits kill and kidnap at will despite the efforts of security agencies.

This newspaper had reported that no fewer than 201 were killed and 137 abducted in violent attacks across Nigeria last week.