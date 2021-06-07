ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has completed its background processes on the establishment of new polling units in some locations in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, at the inauguration of a new fire engine donated by the Federal Fire Service to confront recent rising cases of arsonists attacks of INEC facilities in the country.

The step to the expansion of voter access to polling units has been one of the commission’s age-long goals to decongest existing polling units in parts of the country.

At least 42 of the INEC facilities across Nigeria have been affected by different attacks as it pursues relevant obligations, one of which is the expansion of citizens’ access to polling units.

Mr Yakubu said the commission would release a full list of new polling units next week.

“We earlier assured Nigerians that we shall conclude work on the expansion of voter access to polling units and make the new polling units available to citizens ahead of the CVR exercise.

“I am glad to report that we have accomplished this task for the first time in 25 years. A comprehensive list of the new polling units will be published next week. Similarly, details of the locations of the registration centres and the procedure for the commencement of online registration will also be made available after a series of regular consultative meetings with stakeholders next week,” he said at the event attended by heads of security agencies in the country.

Mr Yakubu extolled the country’s fire service agency for the fire-fighting truck donation and called for more collaborative efforts from other security agencies beyond the “routine protection of INEC assets and the security of its officials, voters, observers, the media, candidates and their agents during elections.”

He added, “For its part, the Federal Fire Service offered to deploy additional state-of-the-art fire engines to the INEC headquarters to complement the two existing trucks.

“At the same time, it directed its state offices to take additional protective measures around other INEC facilities nationwide.

“Today’s inauguration of the new fire engine is another affirmation of the support to the Commission from the Federal Fire Service whose personnel, already deployed permanently to the Commission, will continue to operate and maintain the fire engines and other fire-fighting equipment installed by INEC.”