Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and husband, Prince Harry, have announced the arrival of their daughter and second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

Lili is named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother, Princess Diana.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Harry and Meghan have a two-year old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.