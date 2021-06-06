The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday finally revealed the Facebook account of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed Mr Bawa’s only Facebook account as, @AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The commission had since Mr Bawa’s appointment late February pointed out fake accounts being operated on Facebook and Twitter in his name, and warned members of the public against having any dealing with them.

On different occasions, the commission vowed to unearth those behind the fake accounts and make them to face the wrath of the law for their act of “identity theft.”

Sunday’s announcement of Mr Bawa’s authentic Facebook account by the EFCC appeared to have stemmed from the commission’s frustrations in stopping the proliferation of more fake social media accounts opened in his name or arresting those promoting them.

While revealing Mr Bawa’s authentic Facebook account on Sunday, the commission listed some more fake accounts bearing his name.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC wishes to inform the public that the following Facebook Groups and accounts: ABDULRASHEED BAWA. (EFCC CHAIRMAN) Public group, EFCC-BOSS Abdulrasheed, bawa 1, @abdulrasheed bawa, @Abdulrasheed Yahaya Bawa and @ Abdulrasheed Bawa purportedly belonging to the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa are fake,” the statement read in part.

It also stated, “There are several fake social media accounts supposedly belonging to the EFCC chairman and despite repeated disclaimer, the figures behind the identity theft are unrelenting.”

It said “the commission is constrained to make public, the personal Facebook account of the EFCC chair” in order to “foreclose further cloning of Bawa’s Facebook account.”

“Bawa has one Facebook account which is, @AbdulRasheedBawa

“Members of the public are enjoined to treat any other account supposedly belonging to the EFCC chairman as fake, and stop further dealings with such platforms,” the statement added.

Read EFCC’s full statement:

EFCC Press Release

EFCC Reveals Bawa’s Facebook Account, Warns Impostors

This Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC wishes to inform the public that the following Facebook Groups and accounts: ABDULRASHEED BAWA. (EFCC CHAIRMAN) Public group, EFCC-BOSS Abdulrasheed, bawa 1, @abdulrasheed bawa, @Abdulrasheed Yahaya Bawa and @ Abdulrasheed Bawa purportedly belonging to the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa are fake.

The impostors behind the fake accounts are bent on deceiving unsuspecting Nigerians into believing that they are genuine Facebook accounts of the EFCC boss.

There are several fake social media accounts supposedly belonging to the EFCC chairman and despite repeated disclaimer, the figures behind the identity theft are unrelenting.

To foreclose further cloning of Bawa’s Facebook account, the Commission is constrained to make public, the personal Facebook account of the EFCC chair.

Bawa has one Facebook account which is, @AbdulRasheed Bawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the public are enjoined to treat any other account supposedly belonging to the EFCC chairman as fake, and stop further dealings with such platforms.

The public should be guided and avoid the risk of falling victim of scam.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity