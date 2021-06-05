ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Twitter, popular microblogging platform, has reacted to the ban on its activities by the Nigerian government.

In a short statement posted via its Public Policy handle, the social media platform says it is concerned about the blockade, promising to restore access to Nigerian users.

“We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society,” the organisation said.

“We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, on Friday, announced the ban and a federal government directive ordering the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.

Following the ban, which was effected by telecommunications operators, Nigerians have been denied access to the microblogging platform and can only access it by bypassing domain restrictions through alternative mediums.

The suspension is a backdrop of Twitter’s deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet about the civil war after some Nigerian users found it offensive.

Amid pushbacks from human rights advocates and organisations, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, ordered thevprosecution of those using the app against the government’s directive.