The President, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Biobelemoye Josiah, has been elected as the first class traditional ruler of Nembe, Bayelsa.

This is contained in a statement from the MHWUN Secretariat and made available to reporters on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Josiah, who is also the National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions of Nigeria (JOHESU), will now be addressed as His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He emerged as the Ogbodo VIII, Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, a first-class traditional stool, after defeating two other contestants at the final contest to the throne.

The MHWUN president polled 64 votes to defeat Victor K. Ombu with five votes and Baratuaipre Edoghotu who polled two votes.

The statement said that the new king was led by the Council of Chiefs to Ogbodo-Square for presentation to the deputy chiefs, elders, women, youths and citizens of the kingdom.

It said, thereafter, the traditional rites of chalking on the forehead and knocking on the head were conducted in King Ogbodo mausoleum to formalise the election winner and ending all humiliation of the King.

It also noted that afterwards, ”King Josiah was dressed in the warrior attire and fashion of the ancient King, a dress code he will put on for the next seven days, although with different designs for each day”.

”The king will remain in the mausoleum, where he receives visitors from all walks of life for the next seven days, thereafter he will take a familiarisation tour of the whole kingdom after which the initial traditional rites of anointing ends.

”Official coronation date is to be decided by the King and his Council of Chiefs,” the statement said.

It added that Mr Josiah ”remains a unifying voice, not only among health workers across Nigeria and the global community, but has kept replicating the same in his home town, thereby earning him the first-class paramount stool”.

Profile

Mr Josiah was born on December 16, 1964, in Nembe-Bassambiri (Opu-Nembe), in what is today Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He attended St. Peters State School Odioma for his primary schooling, finishing there in 1976.

The statement noted that by 1981, he secured his West Africa School Certificate (WASC) and two years later, was admitted by the Rivers State Ministry of Health to pursue a medical laboratory course at the School of Health Technology where he graduated in 1986.

It also said that Bio, as he is fondly called, subsequently bagged a Higher Diploma in Environmental Health and Industrial Safety from the Institute of Administrative Management of Nigeria in 2013.

It added that this was after securing a Bachelors degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, nine years earlier.

It noted that with the creation of Bayelsa in 1996, he has been in the employment of the state Hospital Management Board till date.

“HRM, King Biobelemoye Josiah is an experienced trade unionist who has served in all levels of the MHWUN organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Filled with a passion for justice and a fervent commitment to the cause of the working class, he has a sterling track record of stewardship at the local branch and State Councils over the last three decade.

“He was the Bayelsa State Council Chairman from 2005 till he was elected as the 7th National President of MHWUN at the Union’s 9th National Delegates Conference which held on April 28-29, 2015, and has also subsequently emerged as Chairman of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

“HRM, King Bio loves reading, music, playing scrabble and football and he is happily married and blessed with children,” the statement read in part. (NAN)