The Nigerian Navy has refuted a report of a trending video on the social media claiming that a helicopter was delivering arms to Fulani herdsmen in a forest in Badagry, Lagos.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, Suleman Dahun, told PRNigeria that the helicopter was on a training mission.

A video clip emerged to the effect that a strange helicopter was spotted by a number of young men, landing in the bush in the Badagry area of Lagos State on Thursday, June 3.

The video was shared on various social media platforms claiming that it was supplying arms to insurgents in the area.

While Speaking to PRNigeria, Mr Dahun, a commodore, confirmed that there is a military training area in Magbon, Badagry.

“If we want to go for training we take permission from Lagos control tower and fly there, land, and do other manoeuvres and come back. How does that amount to carrying arms for terrorists or bandits ?” he added.

While describing the social media reports as fake news, Mr Dahun added that some of the people around during the training area were amused by the aircraft’s maneuvers and appreciated it.

PRNigeria observed that in the video, the helicopter landed without dropping off or picking up any persons or things before taking off again.